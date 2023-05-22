Three wheels, two crashes: DUI driver causes chaos

In a bizarre incident, a DUI driver was caught cruising through a Murrieta, California neighborhood in a severely damaged Toyota Camry missing a front wheel.

ABC affiliate KTLA reports the peculiar sight caught the attention of an officer on patrol, who promptly attempted to pull the suspect over. After a brief escapade, the driver finally stopped in a parking lot.

It was later discovered that the driver was involved in two hit-and-run crashes, with one victim identifying the suspect’s vehicle. This was the driver’s second DUI arrest in a month. Luckily, no injuries were reported.