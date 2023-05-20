Florida police fooled by sand sculpture shenanigans

Police in Florida sprang into action to apprehend what seemed to be a colossal alligator lurking on Treasure Island Beach, only to discover it was an impressive sand sculpture.

“Crikey! Behold the massive gator our brave officer attempted to round up last night,” the Treasure Island Police Department wrote, sharing a photo of the faux reptile on Facebook. “OK, it wasn’t a real gator, it was just a crafty crafted sand sculpture.”

“We adore the talented sand artists out there, but during turtle nesting season, remember to flatten your sandcastles/sculptures before you bid adieu. Our sea turtles will be eternally grateful,” they reminded in the humorous post.