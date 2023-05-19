Poll shows half of all Americans consider their pet their soulmate

It’s no secret that Americans love their furry family members, but a new survey shows just how much: 50% of the 2,000 respondents to a poll consider their pet their soulmate.

Sorry, spouses.

The survey, which was commissioned by pet supply company Zesty Paws in honor of National Pet Month, also revealed 72% believe their pets know exactly what they’re feeling — but that may be because 45% say they tell their pets their deepest secrets.

And while 37% of the animal lovers polled say they believe their astrological signs reflect their personalities, 28% believe that applies to their pets’ zodiac signs, as well.

Seventy-one percent of animal owners say they know when their humans feel upset; 58% when you’re angry, 61% when you’re happy and 43% when you’re tired — though that’s probably not true for puppy owners.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.