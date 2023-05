In a surprise that left commuters scratching their heads, service on one of Mexico City’s subway lines took an unplanned detour when a chicken got loose on the tracks, AP News reports.

The feathered troublemaker managed to dodge capture like a seasoned escape artist, until one brave worker decided enough was enough and swiftly swooped in, throwing his coat over the elusive fowl.

With the chicken crisis averted, the metro system breathed a sigh of relief and resumed its normal operations.