Domestic Disturbance in Goldendale

On March 16th, 2023, Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) was dispatched by KCDEM 911 to a domestic disturbance at 24 Baehm’s Way in Goldendale, WA. Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol responded to the address provided.

KCSO Sgt. Joe Riggers arrived at the intersection of Baehms Way and Ownby Road, where he was met by two residents from the 24 Baehm’s Way address. The residents reported that A.J. Campo was at the residence firing rounds and had a machete. While Sgt. Riggers was questioning the residents, two additional residents were able to flee and met with Sgt. Riggers.

Klickitat County Search and Rescue Director Jeff King activated the Small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) to set up a command operation. Coordinator and pilot Frank Hewey and other sUAS pilots quickly set up and launched drones to monitor the 24 Baehms Way property.

KCSO Deputies and WSP Troopers quickly surrounded and secured the scene. KCSO Off-duty deputies were called in to assist with scene security. Tri-City Regional Swat team was called and arrived on the scene several hours later.

The Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office obtained an initial search warrant. The Tri-City Regional Swat team entered the property, where they found the alleged suspect, A.J. Campo, and took him into custody without incident.

A.J. Campo was booked on three (3) counts of Assault First Degree, seven (7) counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree, two (2) counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and one (1) count of Malicious Mischief 2nd degree.

Klickitat County Prosecutor’s Office filed three (3) counts of Assault First Degree, one count of Assault Second Degree, and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degree. On May 18th, Mr. A.J. Campo had his first Superior Court appearance. Judge Randy Krog set bail for $ 250,000. Arraignment is set for June 5th, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer and Undersheriff Carmen Knopes thank the Klickitat County sUAS Team, KCDEM 911 Dispatchers, Washington State Patrol, Rural 7 Fire and Rescue, Klickitat County EMS, Goldendale Police Department, and the members of the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office.

