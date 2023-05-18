Teacher points gun at wife after Olive Garden snub

In a bizarre turn of events, a high school teacher in Florida found himself in hot water after allegedly pointing a gun at his wife for not being invited to Olive Garden, according to Florida police via the Miami Herald.

The incident unfolded when the intoxicated teacher showed up drunk to his daughter’s track meet on May 4. Enraged by his behavior, his wife refused to allow him to join the family for dinner at the restaurant. Undeterred, the teacher later stormed into the restaurant, intoxicated and belligerent.

The situation took a terrifying twist when his wife awoke to find him pointing a gun at her while their children slept in the same room. Thankfully, she escaped unharmed.

Following the incident, a warrant was issued for the teacher’s arrest on May 9. He now faces charges of aggravated assault with a weapon and has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.

The Escambia County Public School District promptly suspended the teacher, stating their cooperation with law enforcement.