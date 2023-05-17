Wanted: Peeping goat with killer gaze and horns to match

Police in Chatham Township, N.J., are hot on the trail of an elusive criminal mastermind who has been terrorizing the community with his piercing gaze. No, its not a peeing Tom, its a peeping goat.

This horned hoodlum has been spotted around the Township, peeking into homes like a nosy neighbor on steroids. In a Facebook post, the Chatham Township Police said they are actively looking for the animal and urged anyone who comes in contact with it to give them a call.

“A local farm will be taking the Township Goat when it is safely trapped,” said CTPD.

According to reports, the goat is not a resident of the local Creekside Farms, but the police know who the owner is. Naturally, residents are responding to this news with a mix of confusion and humor.

One resident even suggested that the goat’s name should be (e) Scape Goat.