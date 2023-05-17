Pushing for success: Michigan mom graduates college while in labor

A Dearborn woman had the ultimate graduation experience after she went into labor during her college ceremony.

Kelsey Hudie had been pursuing her associate degree in education for five years at Henry Ford College and wasn’t going to let anything get in the way of her walking that stage. Not even her baby’s impending arrival.

Hudie was 38 weeks pregnant when her contractions started during the ceremony, so Henry Ford College was more than accommodating.

College President Russell Kavalhuna didn’t want to delay the event, but he understood that there are a few things more important than a degree, like a mother giving birth. “I hope you will allow me to quickly move through one degree before we get to the rest of you all,” Kavalhuna said, according to ABC affiliate WXYZ.

Baby Nyla arrived three days later, and Hudie can’t wait to share this amazing story with her daughter. Her next goal is to become a history teacher, so she can teach her students the lesson that if you want something badly enough, you can achieve it — even if you have to do it while in labor.