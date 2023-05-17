On May 9th, 2023, at 2331 hours, The Dalles Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Denny’s restaurant located at 1710 West 6th Street, The Dalles. The suspect is a white male with a slender build and appears to be in his late teens to early 20s. The suspect is believed to be driving a white, mid 90’s Chevy or GMC extended cab, long bed pickup with a chrome brush guard and an unknown license plate. The pickup was last seen driving eastbound through The Dalles.

The Dalles Police Department is currently requesting assistance in identifying the suspect. Please call 541-296-2613 and ask to speak to a Detective regarding case D23-0927. Screenshots of the suspect and pickup are from the City of The Dalles Police Department Facebook page.