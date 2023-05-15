Survey shows Americans will spend $35.7 billion on Mother’s Day this year

Sunday’s the day when we all pay back moms — or at least try to — with something nice for everything they’ve done for us over the years.

To that end, Americans are digging deep this year and will spend a record $35.7 billion on dear ol’ mom, according to survey data from more than 8,300 consumers compiled by the National Retail Federation.

This figure is a nearly $4 billion jump from last year’s record high and works out, on average, to $274.02 per person — another record.

Of that figure, $7.8 billion will be spent on jewelry, $5.6 billion on special outings like dinners or spa days and $4 billion on electronics.

Seventy-four percent say they’re going to get mom flowers and greeting cards, while 60% say they’re spending on special outings.

All told, 84% of respondents say they plan to celebrate the big day.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.