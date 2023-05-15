Chicago cow escapes senior prank, blossoms with new name

A hapless cow that found itself wandering the streets of Chicago after a high school prank went wrong has been given a new name! The Hooved Animal Humane Society in Woodstock asked their followers for name suggestions and the animal care team settled on a winner: Blossom.

The Hooved Animal Humane Society in Woodstock took the steer into custody, and they’ve reported that she’s settling in nicely and enjoying her lush green pasture.

Last Thursday, Blossom was part of a senior prank at Northridge Preparatory School that went awry, and she escaped the custody of some bumbling students. According to ABC7, police said that the cow, along with other farm animals involved in the incident, had been purchased on Craigslist.