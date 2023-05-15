Bud Light take the wheel: Kansas driver in beer costume get busted

In a bizarre case of irony, deputies in Kansas pulled over a suspected drunk driver who was dressed in a beer can costume on Cinco de Mayo.

Apparently, other motorists had alerted the police about the driver showing signs of driving under the influence of alcohol, and when the driver was pulled over, deputies were shocked to see him wearing a Bud Light can costume, according to a Facebook post from the Franklin County Sheriff’s office

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said, “A career in law enforcement is exciting, and you get to experience something new every day. Sometimes you see things you can’t believe!” 

The driver, whose name was not released, was eventually arrested for DUI and taken to jail.