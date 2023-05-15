Bondage suit-wearing man busted for terrifying residents

A man in the U.K. has been accused of starting a fight, possession of a bladed article and committing an act of outraging public decency — all while wearing a black bondage suit.

Joshua Hunt, 31, was reportedly seen gyrating against the floor while wearing a latex bondage suit with a shiny mask over his head, The Guardian reports. The incident was captured on mobile phones by witnesses. In a separate incident, a female motorist reported that someone wearing a black bondage suit had jumped out in front of her at midnight.

Hunt was found nearby and arrested, with a lock knife allegedly found in his vehicle. The defendant has also been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance last October. The man was remanded into custody and the case has been committed to Bristol Crown Court for trial.