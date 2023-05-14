When life gives you a jet ski, drive it on the highway

Oh boy, talk about a fish out of water — or should we say, a jet ski out of water? Police officers in Daphne, Alabama had their work cut out for them when they pulled over a man cruising down Highway 98 on a jet ski.

According to Motor1.com, multiple 911 calls flooded in about this bizarre sight, but to everyone’s surprise, the jet ski was actually street-legal! A picture of the man on his jet-ski showed it was equipped with side mirrors and tags.

Police let him off with a warning and a helpful reminder to wear a helmet.