Sounders & Timbers Win on the Road

Unlikely hero lifts Sounders to 1-0 victory over Dynamo

HOUSTON (AP) — Paul Rothrock subbed in in the 83rd minute and scored the only goal of the match four minutes later to propel the Seattle Sounders to a 1-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo. Rothrock replaced João Paulo and promptly found the net unassisted in his first appearance for Western Conference-leading Seattle (7-3-2). Rothrock got into two matches and played 33 minutes for Toronto FC last season in his only other MLS action. Rothrock’s goal was the first allowed at home by Steve Clark and Houston (4-4-2) this season. The Dynamo were trying to become the first team to open a season with six straight shutouts at home.

Evander scores twice in Timbers’ 3-1 win over Whitecaps

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Evander scored twice and the Portland Timbers downed the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Cascadia Cup rivalry match. The loss snapped Vancouver’s eight-game unbeaten streak. The Whitecaps had three wins and five draws heading into the match against the Timbers. Portland opened scoring on Franck Boli’s goal just 79 seconds into the match, the fastest goal in Major League Soccer so far this season. The Whitecaps had an own goal off Portland’s Zac McGraw in the 24th minute.