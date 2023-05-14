Pasta-bly the weirdest thing found near NJ stream: Hundreds of pounds of noodles

Oh boy, you won’t believe the latest dish on the menu in a central New Jersey town — it’s pasta, and lots of it.

Unfortunately, it’s not quite the way you’d want to order it. Hundreds of pounds of spaghetti and macaroni were found dumped near a stream, and officials have been scrambling to figure out how it got there and why.

It’s not clear who did the dumping or why, but according to MyModernMet.com, a neighbor claimed that the pasta came from a house that is up for sale and was being cleared out by a military veteran after his mother had died. Apparently, she’d left behind quite a stockpile of food and he disposed it in the woods.

Thankfully, public works crews managed to clean up the estimated 500 pounds of pasta before things got too saucy. Officials have confirmed that the pasta was apparently raw when it was dumped. However, heavy rains had softened the food and made it look like it had been cooked.