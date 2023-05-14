New survey shows employees are more satisfied than ever

Your experience may vary, of course, but a new survey from The Conference Board shows American workers are more satisfied with their jobs now than they have been since the company began polling them in 1987.

Sixty-three percent of those polled said they were satisfied with their jobs in this current poll, taken in 2022 — up more than 2% from 2021, and up five points since the 2020 poll.

Some of that jump had to do with some workers jumping ship from their old jobs and finding new ones after the pandemic, the pollsters noticed.

One of the prime motivators behind this satisfaction jump, the company’s experts say, is the tight job market — that is, openings are plentiful and workers are in demand. This has inspired many companies to amp up their perks to retain them.

Related to this, more flexible working arrangements were another key factor in improving workers’ morale, with hybrid workers being overall more satisfied with their jobs than fully remote or fully in-office employees. Another big motivator is a positive workplace culture, according to the survey.

That said, women were found to be “significantly less” pleased than their male counterparts across 26 metrics measured, which include salary, health benefits, flexibility, chances for advancement and the like.

To that end, the pollsters advise that “firms need to be more conscious and intentional about achieving pay equity and addressing gender gaps” to keep female employees happier.

