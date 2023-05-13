Weddings go to the dark side with Star Wars-inspired nuptials

It’s official: Star Wars is no longer just a movie franchise, it’s a wedding theme — one Julia and Robert Jones of Akron, Ohio couldn’t help but to take advantage of when they found out a judge from the Akron Municipal Court in Ohio would be officiating these themed weddings on May 4th.

“There was no other right decision, that was it,” Julia said, according to the Associated Press.

The couple fully embraced the theme dressing in long tunics — Julia resembling a member of the Sith, the franchise’s antagonists, and Robert looking like a Jedi.

The force is strong with these Star Wars weddings, and it’s safe to say they’re not just for die-hard fans anymore. So if you’re planning your big day and want to add a little sci-fi flair, just remember — may the love be with you.