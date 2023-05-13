Lost and found: Woman survives five days on wine and lollipops

Talk about a real-life survivor! Lillian, 48, has been found after being missing for five days in the bushland of Victoria, Australia. With nothing but a few snacks and her wits about her, Lillian managed to make it through the harrowing ordeal.

It all started when Lillian set off on what was meant to be a quick day trip. But after taking a wrong turn and getting stuck in the mud, she was left stranded in the remote bush without any way to call for help, according to the New York Post. Luckily, Lillian had some gifts stashed away in her car, including some snacks, lollipops, and a bottle of wine, which she used to quench her thirst.

Despite the cold nights, Lillian was able to use her car’s heater to stay warm while police searched the area. And thanks to her common sense, she stayed put with her car instead of wandering off into the bushland.

Finally, after an extensive search, Lillian was found safe and sound. She was taken to the hospital and treated for dehydration, but overall she was in good spirits.