LeBron James, Lakers eliminate champion Warriors with 122-101 victory in Game 6

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers eliminated the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors with a 122-101 victory in Game 6 of their second-round series. LeBron James had 30 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Anthony Davis had 17 points and 20 rebounds for the Lakers, who never trailed in a commanding closeout victory that punctuated their increasingly incredible late-season surge. Stephen Curry scored 32 points while missing 10 of his 14 3-point attempts for the sixth-seeded Warriors, whose pursuit of their fifth championship in nine seasons ended with three straight road losses.