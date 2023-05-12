When nature calls, don’t answer at someone else’s home: Man faces charges for urinating on couch

In a shocking display of bad manners, a man has been caught on camera urinating all over a family’s apartment in Lincoln, Nebraska.

According to The Tribune-Democrat, the tenants were not home when the incident occurred, but they soon discovered the horrific mess upon their return. The man in question, identified as 67-year-old Roger Young, the owner of young’s Pest Control, was reportedly contacted to spray pesticides inside the home, but was reportedly caught on the tenants’ home surveillance camera urinating on their couch, carpet, and other belongings.

To make matters worse, the video allegedly showed Young “tormenting” the tenants’ cat before relieving himself all over their apartment. When confronted, Young admitted to the wrongdoing, stating that he was simply having a bad day. Police have since charged him with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

The incident reportedly cost the tenants over $4,000 in damages and replacements for their ruined belongings.