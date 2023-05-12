Trouble on aisle five: Woman crashes truck into dollar store during argument

Well folks, it looks like someone really took the term “driving up the wall” literally! Tasha Marie Bradley, 33, is in hot water after driving her pickup truck straight into a Family Dollar store during an argument with her boyfriend.

According to Nashville News Channel 5, Bradley has been slapped with some serious charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and felony vandalism. But wait, there’s more! After crashing her way into the store, Bradley rode around in her truck in an attempt to locate her boyfriend.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in this bizarre incident.