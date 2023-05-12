Hilton hotel manager caught in toe-sucking scandal

Well, here’s a story that’ll make you lose your appetite: a manager at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Nashville has been arrested for breaking into a guest’s room and sucking on his toes.

According to ABC affiliate WKRN, police said the hotel manager, 52-year-old David Neal, used a key card to enter the guest’s room at 5 a.m. The guest was understandably freaked out and confronted the manager, who tried to make up some excuse about smelling smoke in the room.

The guest recognized Neal from a previous visit when he had come into the room with another employee to fix a problem with the TV.

Neal was later arrested for aggravated burglar and assault at his home in Lebanon and is currently behind bars on a $27,000 bond.