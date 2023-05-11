Would you like AIs with that? Wendy’s testing artificial intelligence at their drive-thrus

With artificial intelligence programs like ChatGPT being used by many companies, burger franchise Wendy’s is reportedly getting ready to deploy it where you wouldn’t expect: the drive-thru.

The Wall Street Journal reports Wendy’s teamed up with Microsoft for an artificial intelligence chatbot designed to “streamline” the process between you asking for a burger and fries in your car, and getting the food in your face.

The software has the difficult task of figuring out what a customer wants — like if they say “shake” instead of using Wendy-speak, “Frosty” — and it also has to filter out background noise from a customer’s car, such as screaming kids or Screaming Trees blaring from a radio.

It can also up-sell customers on larger drinks and other options, and alert them to daily specials.

A test run at a Columbus, Ohio, restaurant went well, said Wendy’s chief information officer Kevin Vasconi to the paper, noting, “It’s at least as good as our best customer service representative, and it’s probably on average better.”

The company insists the technology won’t be used to replace human employees, but to make their jobs easier.