Tatum’s 4th-quarter 3s push Celtics past 76ers 95-86; force Game 7

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jayson Tatum missed his first six 3-pointers before he drilled two straight clutch ones late in the game that pushed the Celtics past the Philadelphia 76ers 95-86 to send the Eastern Conference semifinals back to Boston for Game 7. The defending conference champs are in familiar territory. Boston trailed 3-2 last season in the second round against Milwaukee before it won Game 6 on the road and the clincher at home. Game 7 is Sunday in Boston. Tatum scored 19 points. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each scored 26 points for the 76ers.