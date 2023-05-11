Smell ya later: Texas teen’s fart spray prank shuts down high school

A Texas high school student caused quite a stink this week after unleashing a putrid fart spray that sent six of his peers to the hospital and canceled classes on Friday, ABC affiliate KTRK reports.

“We just received notice from Caney Creek High School. Due to the hard work of Caney Creek High School Staff and Conroe ISD Police, a student confessed to bringing a highly concentrated, prank, stink spray called Hensgaukt Fart Spray,” the school wrote in a Facebook post.

As for the consequences, the school district has promised to take swift action and enforce the Student Code of Conduct to the fullest extent.