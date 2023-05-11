Scorpion on a plane! Woman bitten during Mumbai flight

A woman on an Air India flight got stung by a scorpion during a journey from Nagpur to Mumbai. Talk about a sting operation!

In a statement, the airline called it an “extremely rare and unfortunate incident,” according to Hindustan Times. Thankfully, the woman was treated at a hospital and discharged without any further issues. And, in case you were worried, the venomous creature was eventually found and the plane was fully fumigated.

Apparently, the airline has had run-ins with rats and birds in the past. What’s next, snakes on a plane?