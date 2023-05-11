Mobile drugs store: Not exactly what the neighborhood ordered

A Vancouver man’s attempt to open a mobile store selling drugs proved to be a brief, bumpy ride.

Jerry Martin, who opened The Drugs Store on Wednesday in Vancouver, got arrested less than 24 hours later, Vice reports. The store sold a variety of drugs like heroin, meth, cocaine, and MDMA, and Martin claimed that he wanted to provide a safe supply of drugs that were tested to ensure they did not contain fentanyl.

The police seized two vehicles, body armor, and Canadian currency as part of the ongoing investigation. Martin, who already had a cannabis trafficking conviction, wanted to challenge the constitutionality of the laws prohibiting the sale of drugs.

“We support measures aimed at improving public safety for people who use drugs, including harm reduction services and decriminalization,” Constable Tania Visintin said in a press release. “However, we remain committed in our position that drug trafficking will continue to be the subject of enforcement.”