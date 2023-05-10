Tuesday NBA Playoffs

Nuggets beat Suns 118-102 in Game 5 to regain series lead

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had a triple-double after making up with Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Michael Porter Jr. sank five 3-pointers to help the Denver Nuggets beat Phoenix 118-102 on Tuesday night for a 3-2 series lead. Joker had 29 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for his 10th career playoff triple-double, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for most by a center in NBA history. Game 6 is Thursday night in Phoenix. The home team has won every game in the series. If that holds true again, the decisive winner-take-all clash will come Sunday back in Denver, where the top-seeded Nuggets own the NBA’s best home record at 39-7, including 5-0 in the playoffs.

Embiid scores 33, 76ers beat Celtics 115-103 for 3-2 lead

BOSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 33 points and the Philadelphia 76ers easily took a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals, beating the Boston Celtics 115-103. It was the third straight game 30-point game of the series for Embiid, who also had seven rebounds and four blocks. Philadelphia will have chance to close out the series and advance to the conference finals when they host Game 6 on Thursday. Tyrese Maxey added 30 points and six 3s. James Harden finished with 17 points and 10 assists and eight rebounds. The 76ers led by as many as 21 in the fourth quarter. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 36 points but was just 11 of 27 from the field. Jaylen Brown finished with 24 points.