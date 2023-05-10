Possible Active Shooter at Columbia High School in White Salmon

On May 10, 2023 at approximately 12:48 P.M., Klickitat County 911 Dispatch Center received a phone call from an unidentified male subject. The male subject told the Dispatcher that he is outside of Columbia High School and he is going to kill everyone he could, because of Satan.

Dispatch immediately dispatched Klickitat County Deputies to the possible active shooter call at Columbia High School. Other Law Enforcement Agencies were also responding.

The Dispatcher informed the responding units that when she was talking with the male subject she thought she could hear gunshots in the background.

I was at the Sheriff’s Office in White Salmon and responded to the call. Washington State Patrol Sergeant Nate Hovinghoff arrived at the school the same time I did.

The school was immediately put into lock down.

We set up the Command Post on School grounds near the metal shop area. Numerous Law Enforcement Agencies arrived at the school and started searching all of the out building including the school and all the vehicles in the parking lot.

No one at the school heard any gunshots, nor did they observe any suspicious subjects on the school grounds.

After law enforcement cleared the school and it was determined it was safe for the students to be released to go home, they were allowed to do so. At approximately 2:45 P.M., Law Enforcement left the School and returned to normal duties.

I want to thank the following agency for their outstanding help with the possible active shooter call.

The Klickitat County Sheriff’s Deputies, Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management, Washington State Patrol Troopers, Bingen-White Salmon Police Department, Washington State Wildlife Department, Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fisheries Enforcement, White Salmon Fire Department, Klickitat County Emergency Services, White Salmon Medics, Fire District 3 and the Bingen Fire Department.

I also want to thank the Columbia High School Administrators for their outstanding cooperation.