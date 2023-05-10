Lakers center Anthony Davis injured late in Game 5 loss to Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lakers center Anthony Davis injured his head in what appeared to be an inadvertent hit by Golden State’s Kevon Looney in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 121-106 Game 5 victory in the Western Conference semifinals Wednesday night.

Davis grabbed at his head grimacing before going to the locker room late in the game. His status for Game 6 on Friday night back in Los Angeles wasn’t immediately clear but coach Darivn Ham was encouraged afterward without providing details on what evaluation — such as concussion testing — the big man went through once in the locker room. TNT reported Davis required a wheelchair to go to the locker room.

“Obviously, everyone saw he took a shot to the head, but we just checked in on him, he seems to be doing really good already,” Ham said. “That’s just where he’s at. That’s the status of it right now.”

Davis finished with 23 points on 10-for-18 shooting, nine rebounds and three assists but didn’t block a shot.

