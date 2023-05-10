Arkansas woman in a stinky situation as neighbor’s poop rains down on her yard

An Arkansas woman is dealing with an excremental issue, and it stinks.

For the past three years, Erica Craig claims that her neighbors have been using buckets as their personal lavatory and then dumping their waste at the back of their property. Unfortunately, Craig’s property is downhill from theirs, so the fecal matter washes into her yard during rainy weather.

“Everybody around them has sold their houses, which are leaving the ones that are still left here to just kind of sit and suffer,” Craig told ABC affiliate KATV.

She adds that the smell is almost unbearable, and she has had to go to the hospital for organ failure due to the situation.

When asked about the situation, the neighbors didn’t seem to take it seriously. Craig has tried contacting various departments, but so far, nobody has helped. She even went to the county, but they couldn’t help with sewage issues, and the health department sent sanitation rules that said sewage should be disposed of properly.