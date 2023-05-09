Pour one out for those you’ve lost: It’s National Lost Sock Memorial Day

We’ve all been there: It’s laundry day, and for the life of you, you can’t find a match. It’s such a common problem that May 9 has been declared National Lost Sock Memorial Day.

Today’s the day we commemorate those MIA socks and decide what to do with their widows, according to the fine folks who keep track of this stuff at NationalDayCalendar.com. They’ve even compiled a list of suggestions as to how best to put the survivors to work — though you probably already knew you could make it into a dust rag.

There’s also sock puppets, making bean bags for cornhole, or turning those spares into wrist warmers.

Or, you can always make a ski mask for your bank-robbing Chihuahua.

At any rate, this hole-y day of obligation reminds us it’s time to let bygones be and say goodbye to what won’t ever be whole again.

Now that we think about it, National Lost Sock Memorial Day is pretty darned deep.