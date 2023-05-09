New study shows American students don’t know much about history

At least American students are consistent: Following nosedives in scores in math and reading for students in grades four through eight, the National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAE, busted out the red pen for history and civics classes, as well.

The study, considered to be the nation’s report card, tracked the lowest history scores since the report started in 1994, in fact.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement that the dismal scores highlighted once again the profound impact the pandemic had on student learning.

The history test quizzes students on democracy, culture, the role of this country and technology, and the students biffed them all.

In fact, just 14% of students scored at or above a “proficient” mark in history; just 22% did so for civics.

And to make matters worse, they’ll soon be old enough to vote.