Bee-ware on the highways: Truck carrying a million bees overturns in Florida

Hold onto your honey, folks, because things are buzzing on Florida’s highways! A big rig recently hit a truck carrying a whopping one million bees, causing a swarm on the interstate. That’s right — a million bees!

The incident happened Tuesday around 3 a.m. near a Florida interstate. According to ClickOrlando.com, Florida Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer collided with the bee-hauling truck.

Fortunately, no humans or bees were seriously injured in the incident, however the public was advised to “use caution” in the area. Meanwhile, a beekeeper was called to the scene to recover the insects.