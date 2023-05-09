Baaaa-d behavior: Florida goats cause chaos, get arrested

A brawl between two goats got so out of hand that it ended with the two unruly animals behind bars at a Florida jail.

According to the Miami Herald, the Putnam County Sherriff’s Office said they were alerted to the “fight in progress” which occurred in Palatka, just 60 miles south of Jacksonville.

The officers quickly arrived at the scene and apprehended the belligerent goats. Over on Facebook, the sheriff’s office joked about the incident writing, “The suspects were pretty maaaadd at one another and the fight escalated into the yards of nearby residences. Both were pretty hard-headed, but officers managed to separate, wrangle and bring them to the Putnam County Jail.”

Fortunately, the goat’s owner was found in less than a day thanks to helpful tips from the community.