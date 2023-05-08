Woman sets world record for largest foot rotation

Flexibility has a new poster girl, folks, and her name is Kelsey Grubb! This figure-skating wonder from Albuquerque, New Mexico just smashed a Guinness World Record by turning her foot a mind-bending 171.4 degrees — and she did it with ease.

Grubb’s feat came after a coworker showed her a previous record for the largest foot rotation, prompting her to give it a try. And boy, did she deliver! Now, she’s the official record holder for the largest foot rotation by a female.

While some people might be grossed out by the idea of turning their foot so far, Grubb takes it all in stride.

“Most people are grossed out and fascinated at the same time,” she said. “The most common phrase I’ve heard about it is not that the movement itself is gross, just the ease at which I turn it.”