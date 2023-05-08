Two birds, one stone: Toilet seat monitors your health while on the throne

Healthcare company Casana just got the FDA green light for its latest creation: the Heart Seat! No, it’s not a fancy new ride at a theme park, it’s a smart toilet seat that can measure your heart rate and oxygen saturation. That’s right, folks, now you can keep tabs on your vital signs while you go about your business.

The high tech toilet, dubbed the Heat Seat, measures heart rate and oxygen saturation through sensors embedded in the seat, according to Casana’s website. In the future, the company plans to add blood pressure measurements to its list of capabilities.

“This clearance is a critical step on our journey to commercialize the Heart Seat,” said Casana CEO Austin McChord. “This brings us one step closer to helping patients and healthcare providers across the U.S. manage their health at home.”

Casana is aiming to launch the product by the end of 2023.