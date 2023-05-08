Cantwell Statement on Loss of Hurricane Ridge Visitor Center in Olympic National Park

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) issued the following statement regarding the fire on Sunday, May 7, that destroyed the Hurricane Ridge Visitor Center in Olympic National Park:

“The loss of the Hurricane Ridge Visitor Center is devastating for the Olympic Peninsula and for the more than 300,000 travelers who visit the iconic visitor center every year. I am working with Secretary Haaland and the National Park Service to make sure this historic lodge is rebuilt,” Sen. Cantwell said.

The lodge had been closed since March 27 for a rehabilitation project.