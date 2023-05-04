US surgeon general calls for action in “epidemic” of loneliness

The U.S. surgeon general released an advisory on Tuesday calling attention to the public health crisis of loneliness, isolation and lack of connection in the United States.

“Lacking connection increases the risk for premature death to more than 60%. Put simply, this social disconnection increases the risk for premature death to the same levels as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said in a statement.

The report cites recent research showing that approximately half of U.S. adults experienced loneliness daily, even before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It highlights that a lack of social connection can present significant health risks, as loneliness can increase risk of premature death by 26% and social isolation by 29%, according to a meta-analysis cited in the advisory.

According to the report, insufficient social connection has also been linked to an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, anxiety, depression and dementia.



Additionally, loneliness was reported among the primary motivations for self-harm, according to a systematic review cited in the advisory.

“Given the profound consequences of loneliness and isolation, we have an opportunity, an obligation, to make the same investments in addressing social connection that we have made in addressing tobacco use, obesity and the addiction crisis,” Murthy said.

One study cited found that frequently confiding in others is associated with up to 15% reduced odds of developing depression among people who are at higher risk due to a history of traumatic or adverse life experiences.

The advisory lays out a framework for a first-ever National Strategy to Advance Social Connection, which provides recommendations for individuals, governments, workplaces, health systems, and community organizations that aim to increase social connection and improve overall health.