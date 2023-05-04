Baby overload: Dutch sperm donor finally told to stop spreading his seed

A Dutch court has banned a sperm donor from fathering any more children after it was revealed that he has already fathered at least 550 kids.

The man, identified as Jonathan M, had been donating sperm for more than a decade and was found to have breached a sperm bank’s rules by fathering more than the legal limit of 25 children with 12 mothers, the international news network Aljazeera.com reports.

According to the court, Jonathan M had provided sperm to numerous Dutch fertility clinics, in addition to connecting with individuals through online forums and advertisements.

Jonathan was ordered to immediately stop all sperm donations. If he breaches the ban he must pay 100,000 euros, or about $110,000.