Sex Crime Suspect Arrested in Heppner

Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible sex crime on April 13, 2023, with multiple juvenile victims. During the investigation, evidence was obtained that led to the arrest of Saul Nathan Lopez, 18, of Heppner. He was lodged in the Umatilla County Jail on charges of Sex Abuse III (x4), Rape III and Online Sexual Corruption of a Minor I, (x13), with no bail. The suspect was arraigned on April 25 and the Court set the Bail at $500,000. He was then arraigned on May 1 on the Grand Jury Indictment and the bail was kept the same. This investigation is on-going.