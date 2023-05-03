Baaa-d company: Two men arrested after lamb discovered in car with drugs

It was a bizarre discovery for police in Blackpool when they found a lamb in a car next to £10,000, nearly $12,500, worth of cocaine, heroin, and a bag of chips.

The officers were conducting a routine search when they stumbled upon the unusual scene and even joked that the vehicle was “not a Lamborghini.”

“Oh ewe! Officers from #GlasgowRP stopped this vehicle (not a Lamborghini!) on the #M74 J3 NB yesterday,” Scotland’s official account for road policing tweeted alongside a picture of the wooly animal in the back seat.

The lamb was unharmed and was taken to a nearby animal sanctuary, according to Edinburgh News, while two men aged 52 and 53, and one woman, aged 38 were arrested and charged with drug offenses.