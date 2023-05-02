Landlord learns the hard way: no clothes, no rent

A landlord was caught sunbathing in the buff, and his tenant was so bothered that they decided to withhold rent. As a result, the landlord took them to court and actually lost — kind of.

According to The Guardian, a German court ruled that the landlord’s naked sunbaths were not a reason enough to reduce their rental payments for three months. However, the court agreed that noisy construction in the neighborhood was reason enough to skip out on the rent.

A win is a win, in this case, for the tenant.