Survey says 90% of Americans have a bucket list, 50% say money stops them from filling it

Most Americans have a bucket list — that wish list of things they want to do before they kick theirs: 90%, in fact, according to a new survey.

However, the poll of 1,000 Americans that was commissioned by the financial services company Ally shows 50% of those with a bucket list can’t fill them for lack of money.

Seventy-five percent say a lack of funds is among the top three barriers, also including another common concern: a lack of time.

That problem is even more acute for 61% of Gen Xers, who say they lack the funds to make those dreams come true.

Eighty-five percent of respondents say travel is at the top of their list, with Australia, Italy and the United Kingdom being top three international dream destinations.

One in five of those surveyed say their top spot is found inside the U.S. — with nearly a third of Gen Zers setting their sights on sites in the U.S. In fact, the poll revealed Gen Zers have as many as seven items on their bucket lists — far more than their older counterparts.

Other than travel, 58% of those polled say spending “quality time with their loved ones” is at the top of their list, followed by achieving financial stability (50%) and, almost as common, learning new skills or hobbies (49%).

That said, 25% want to buy a luxury car — the same percentage whose bucket list includes getting a tattoo; 22% hope to skydive someday, and on a related note, 20% just want to get over their fear of heights.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.