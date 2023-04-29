MCFR respond to fire on West 10th street

Friday afternoon Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue Eng. 21, Eng.22, Chief 24, and Dallesport Eng. 635 were dispatched to a First alarm structure fire in the 2800 block of W. 10th street.

Upon arrival they found a pine tree, shrubs, pickup with a motorcycle in the bed, and a SUV all on fire.

The apartment building was being threatened as well. Within minutes of arrival Eng. 21 reported the upper complex had fire on the roof. The fire was upgraded to a Second alarm which brought engines from Mosier, Dufur, and Wy’ East Fire Departments as well as Chief 21 and Chief 25 from MCFR. Also called to the scene to help with the shrub and tree fire were an USFS Scenic area Eng. and a Oregon Department of Forestry Eng.

No injuries were reported and the structures were saved with no one displaced. The cause is under investigation.

Great work was done by all, and a special shout out to MCFR B shift for a 550 foot bulk bed stretch up the driveway to put a stop to the fire on the roof.

Photo from Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue Facebook page:

