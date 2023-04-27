Study shows after-work drinks don’t help with climbing the career ladder

It’s often thought that hanging out after work and tipping the old elbow is a way to bond with your co-workers, and therefore get ahead in your career.

However, scientists with the University of Tokyo have found that just like real ladders, alcohol doesn’t help in climbing career ones.

The study looked into workers in East Asia, where after-work bonding over drinking is common — and where there was already a dry “control” group thanks to the common genetic glitch that has left nearly half the Asian population without the ability to process booze without side effects.

It’s called Asian Flush Syndrome, or Alcohol Flush Syndrome, and it causes many people of Asian descent to abstain rather than suffer a flushed face, or other symptoms.

What the researchers found was there was no correlation between those who drank after work and career success.

Professor Daiji Kawaguchi, an economist from the Graduate School of Public Policy at the University of Tokyo, noted, “Despite the widespread perception that drinking is important for business communication in East Asia, we did not find evidence supporting the idea.”

In short, the study, which centered on about 3,500 people, and involved researchers from Taiwan and South Korea, found, “Those who drink more don’t necessarily reap extra financial benefits at work, compared to those who drink less.”

The researchers hope to duplicate the study with even more participants.