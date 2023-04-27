Move over, air conditioning! Doctor coats car in cow dung to stay cool

A homeopathic doctor in India has taken the phrase “beat the heat” to a whole new level. Fed up with the scorching temperatures, the doctor decided to coat his car with cow dung in a bid to keep it cool.

According to IndianExpress.com, the doctor explained his unconventional method, telling a news outlet, “It often happens in summer that the sheet on top of the car draws heat and increases the temperature inside the car. By applying cow dung coating, the inside temperature of the car does not rise. The heat that is felt while sitting inside the car during summer is avoided with this.”

He claimed that the cow dung helps the air conditioning work better. He also adds that the coating can last up to two months if undisturbed by water. There was no comment about any apparent smell.