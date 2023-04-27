Calling all Kyles! Texas town aims to smash Guinness World Record

The residents of Kyle, Texas are hoping to make history by setting a Guinness World Record for the largest same-name gathering. The small town, located just outside of Austin, is calling on anyone with the name Kyle to come together and help them achieve their goal.

The event is set to take place on May 6th, and organizers are expecting a strong turnout, according to ABC affiliate KSAT. In addition to breaking a world record, the gathering is also a chance for Kyles from all over to meet and connect.

Of course, not everyone named Kyle is able to attend the event, but those who can’t make it can still support the cause. The town is asking people to share the event on social media and use the hashtag #KylesUnite to help spread the word.

So, if your name is Kyle and you’re looking for a chance to make history, head on over to Kyle, Texas on May 6th. And who knows, you might just meet some new Kyles to add to your contact list.