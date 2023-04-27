Belgium hosts annual seagull screeching competition

In a coastal town in Belgium, seagulls are the stars of the show. The town recently hosted the European Seagull Screeching Contest, where participants from all over Europe competed to see who could imitate the sound of a seagull the best.

The event, which held its third edition on Sunday, began as a Belgian-only competition, but has now expanded to a mini-festival, according to The Brussel Times. It started five years ago as a way to bridge the gap between people and seagulls, with organizers hoping to remove the negative views people may hold of seagulls as dangerous and loud birds.

This year’s title went to the Dutch participant, Jarmo Slutter.